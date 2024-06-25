Strategic Planning Group LLC Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,583 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in Salesforce by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Salesforce by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

CRM stock opened at $240.30 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $232.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $406,612.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $402,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $406,612.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $402,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,787 shares of company stock worth $154,295,433. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

