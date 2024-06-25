Strategic Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.4 %

JCI stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock worth $1,085,145 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.