Strategic Planning Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,918,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,361,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NIO by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 536,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 47,773 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after buying an additional 4,976,403 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

