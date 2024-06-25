Strategic Planning Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Planning Group LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $345,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $893.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $801.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $732.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.82 billion, a PE ratio of 131.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $905.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,475 shares of company stock valued at $656,838,859 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

