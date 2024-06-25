Strategic Planning Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,631,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $211.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

