Strategic Planning Group LLC Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 90,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.20 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.95.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

