Strategic Planning Group LLC Purchases 1,654 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.