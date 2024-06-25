Strategic Planning Group LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,510 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.8% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after purchasing an additional 590,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,720,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock opened at $524.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $234.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $479.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.63. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Melius cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

