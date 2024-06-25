Strategic Planning Group LLC Sells 5,027 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Strategic Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,986 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 700.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 902,262 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6,262.1% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 838,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,479,000 after purchasing an additional 825,276 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,108,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,141,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

