Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 136 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE FDS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $424.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,444. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.27 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $423.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,187. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

