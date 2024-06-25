Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 336 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Eaton were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.27.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $322.86. 128,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,455. The stock has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

