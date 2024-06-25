Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after purchasing an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 158,075 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4,574.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 129,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,698,000 after buying an additional 126,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $9.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,074.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,020.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,031.76.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

