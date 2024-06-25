Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 1,109 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.01. The stock had a trading volume of 66,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,875. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

