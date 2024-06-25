Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 3,819 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy comprises 9.5% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $23,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,996 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,247. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $49.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,422.00. 154,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,192. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,426.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 3.08. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.08 and a 12-month high of $1,999.99.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
