Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 3,819 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy comprises 9.5% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $23,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,996 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,247. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,835.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $49.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,422.00. 154,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,192. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,426.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 3.08. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.08 and a 12-month high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

