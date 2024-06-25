Strong Tower Advisory Services Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Target were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $147.79. 302,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,096. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.02.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

