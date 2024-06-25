Strong Tower Advisory Services Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.1% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.07. 1,442,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,227,158. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average is $109.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

