Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.