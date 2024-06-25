Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,237,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.5 %

WY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.61. 203,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

