Strong Tower Advisory Services Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 49.5% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 35,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Chevron by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 777,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,179,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 41,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.9% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.59. The stock had a trading volume of 511,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,265. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.41. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $292.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

