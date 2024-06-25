Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $784,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.68. 39,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,473. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $151.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.60.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.