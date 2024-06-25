Strong Tower Advisory Services Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 509,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 305,015 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,254,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 285,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after buying an additional 120,330 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,554,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,725,000 after buying an additional 120,123 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMMD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 45,975 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.