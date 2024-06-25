Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 620 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific makes up 1.7% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:LPX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,945. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average of $76.64.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

