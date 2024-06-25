Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of SU stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

