Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNV. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.94.

NYSE:SNV opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 443,056 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 46,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 46.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 301,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

