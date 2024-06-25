System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) CEO L Michael Blend Sells 725,000 Shares

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) CEO L Michael Blend sold 725,000 shares of System1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $1,087,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE SST opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. System1, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.
System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 49.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $84.92 million for the quarter.
Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.
