System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) CEO L Michael Blend Sells 725,000 Shares

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) CEO L Michael Blend sold 725,000 shares of System1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $1,087,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

System1 Stock Performance

NYSE SST opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. System1, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 49.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $84.92 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently raised its position in System1 stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of System1, Inc. ( NYSE:SST Free Report ) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in System1 were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

System1 Company Profile

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

