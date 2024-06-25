System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust Sells 4,775,000 Shares of Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust sold 4,775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $7,162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 956,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

System1 Stock Performance

Shares of System1 stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. System1, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $129.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. System1 had a negative return on equity of 42.08% and a negative net margin of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $84.92 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in System1 stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in System1, Inc. ( NYSE:SST Free Report ) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in System1 were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

About System1

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

Further Reading

