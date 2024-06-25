Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.5% of Strategic Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $171,166,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $184.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.65. The company has a market capitalization of $589.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

