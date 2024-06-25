Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Sell Rating at Guggenheim

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $126.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.82.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,891,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,027,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Tesla by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 24.9% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 15.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Tesla by 60.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 189,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,299,000 after purchasing an additional 71,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.