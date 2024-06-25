Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Director Roberto Mignone Sells 519,000 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of -40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 507,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 544,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 131,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 344,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 102,261 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,382.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 238,573 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

