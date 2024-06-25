The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in AES were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of AES by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of AES by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of AES by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 184,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES

About AES

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.