The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.12

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.12 and traded as high as $10.55. The China Fund shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 32,296 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The China Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,571,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 197,315 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The China Fund by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The China Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The China Fund by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

