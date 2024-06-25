The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Director John Scott Pagan Sells 18,790 Shares

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Director John Scott Pagan sold 18,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.55, for a total transaction of C$2,396,664.50.
John Scott Pagan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 12th, John Scott Pagan sold 20,597 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.16, for a total transaction of C$2,536,726.52.
The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$129.13 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$95.03 and a twelve month high of C$137.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$129.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$122.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
View Our Latest Report on The Descartes Systems Group
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Descartes Systems Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.