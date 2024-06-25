The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Director John Scott Pagan Sells 18,790 Shares

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Director John Scott Pagan sold 18,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.55, for a total transaction of C$2,396,664.50.

John Scott Pagan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, John Scott Pagan sold 20,597 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.16, for a total transaction of C$2,536,726.52.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$129.13 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$95.03 and a twelve month high of C$137.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$129.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$122.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( TSE:DSG Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of C$205.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.6519111 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

