The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 3.5% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Navalign LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.71. The stock had a trading volume of 174,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $198.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.32%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 over the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

