The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 467.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 87,657 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $462.08 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

