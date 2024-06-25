The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) to Issue $0.12 Interim Dividend

The GPT Group (ASX:GPT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

The GPT Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17.

Get The GPT Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The GPT Group

In related news, insider Russell Proutt 503,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The GPT Group

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.