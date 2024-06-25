The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,725 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $28,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 62,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IPG opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.