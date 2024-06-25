The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

NYSE IPG opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

