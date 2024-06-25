The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Decreased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $300.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

