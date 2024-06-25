The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 55,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 904,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Southern by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 96,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $80.84.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Argus upped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.