The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.1% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $102.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,371,569. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

