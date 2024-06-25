The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.22

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and traded as low as $12.90. The Weir Group shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 511 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The Weir Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The Weir Group Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

