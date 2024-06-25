Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.98

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and traded as low as $8.70. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 362,766 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TBPH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $426.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,841,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 201,104 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1,536.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 325,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 306,064 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.