THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Position Lessened by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries comprises 2.8% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of THOR Industries worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 889.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

THO traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,676. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.