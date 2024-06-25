Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.30

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.30 and traded as low as C$9.06. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$9.37, with a volume of 15,438 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOT. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.30. The company has a market cap of C$374.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$204.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.35 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.7153558 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

In other news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$658,000.00. In other Total Energy Services news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$658,000.00. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 815,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$7,832,719.63. Insiders have purchased 898,866 shares of company stock worth $8,619,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

