Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $896.87

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 896.87 ($11.38) and traded as low as GBX 762 ($9.67). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 770 ($9.77), with a volume of 10,391 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.43) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Tracsis Price Performance

Tracsis Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 881.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 896.87. The company has a market capitalization of £233.31 million, a PE ratio of 5,133.33 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Tracsis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.

Insider Activity at Tracsis

In other news, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 2,237 shares of Tracsis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.29), for a total transaction of £19,909.30 ($25,255.99). In other Tracsis news, insider Ross Paterson purchased 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.91) per share, for a total transaction of £7,989.40 ($10,134.97). Also, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.29), for a total transaction of £19,909.30 ($25,255.99). 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

