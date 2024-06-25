TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Heather J. Russell Sells 7,120 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $523,533.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TRU opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -52.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.73.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

