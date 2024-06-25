Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $211.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

