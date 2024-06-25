Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $215.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

