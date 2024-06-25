Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,069 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after buying an additional 5,217,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.