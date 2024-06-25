Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $455,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

ADBE opened at $524.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $479.66 and its 200 day moving average is $536.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

